Американський студент став магістром завдяки дисертації, присвяченій Кім Кардашян

After taking an extra year, 68 pages, long nights & early mornings, I finally graduated with my Master’s degree! #KUWTK #Kimkthesis @KimKardashian YOOO I have to get you a copy. The thesis focuses on you



Y’all help me out



Thank you to @enews and @THR as some sources. pic.twitter.com/3VnJjSi9hk