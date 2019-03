Дівчина тижня: гаряча модель Ліза-Марі Джафта, яка стала популярною після голої фотосесії

When I was growing up in South Africa ,my family didn’t have enough of money so to make ends meet My mother would wash piles of peoples clothing (by hand) for a couple of bob and hopefully for us to get some hand me downs to wear in the process. I always feel shy to talk about certain things cos it’s not the usual way most models you see these days have grown up, but I realize being poor is nothing to be ashamed of, there is power in sharing and admitting that ,This is a true story About where I come from. For me to work in an industry all about dope clothes/ style / bad-assery and fashion ,and to shoot for some companies that I only wished I could afford to buy from When I was a little girl, is so amazing and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to live my dream ,and become greater than I was. #lisamariejaftha @missguided #campaign #denim #Barbie

A post shared by Lisa-Marie Jaftha (@lisamariejaftha) on Jan 9, 2019 at 7:32am PST