Цікава наука: відео, зняті через мікроскоп, стали хітом мережі

Here is a micro crustacean in the order Cladocera (water flea). It is being investigated by a ciliate, a single cell protist. Usually these are very fast, but this one behaved. Found in a freshwater pond, 100x DIC. #cladocera #waterflea #ciliate #microbe #microbiology #crustacean #flea #insect #bug #protist #protozoa #micro #science #pondlife #crab #water #florida #animal #wildlife #ecology #naturephotography #wildlifephotography #monster #cell

