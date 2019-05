В Уельсі з моря повернувся доісторичний ліс: фото

Storm Hannah uncovers 'sunken' underwater forest:

"The forest has become associated with a C17th myth of a sunken civilization known as 'Cantre'r Gwaelod', or the 'Sunken Hundred'. It is believed the area was once protected by floodgates."https://t.co/O5VMb0bqHd#wales #folklore pic.twitter.com/5fXJTRRvT1