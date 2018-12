Названі найкращі стрижки всіх часів

Girl, you'll be a woman soon I love you so much, can't count all the ways I've died for you girl and all they can say is "He's not your kind" They never get tired of putting me down And I'll never know when I come around What I'm gonna find Don't let them make up your mind Don't you know, girl, you'll be a woman soon Please, come take my hand Girl, you'll be a woman soon Soon, you'll need a man I've been misunderstood for all of my life But what they're saying girl it cuts like a knife "The boy's no good" Well, I've finally found what I'm a-looking for But if they get their chance they'll end it for sure Surely would Baby, I've done all I could Now it's up to you girl, you'll be a woman soon Please, come take my hand Girl, you'll be a woman soon Soon, you'll need a man Girl, you'll be a woman soon Please, come take my hand Girl, you'll be a woman soon Soon but soon, you'll need a man Girl, you'll be a woman soon Please, come take my hand - - - #song #songoftheday #canzonedelgiorno #urgeoverkill #girlyoullbeawomansoon #neildiamond #cover #rock #rockmusic #lyrics #instamusic #photo #photooftheday #foto #fotodelgiorno #photography #film #filmdelgiorno #movie #movieoftheday #pulpfiction #cinema #quentintarantino #umathurman #pulp #girl #woman #90s #1994 #ost

