Місія виконана: альпініст з Непалу встановив неймовірний світовий рекорд

@nimsdai and team are on the north side of Shishapangma. Hoping the team has calm weather and stable snow.



If they succeed Nims will have climbed all 14 8000 m peaks in 7 months. #nimsdai #dahlbahtpower #nepalimountaineer



Photo by Britt Mumma / Everest Bass Camp pic.twitter.com/WGfnHhlryv