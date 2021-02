Один з найбільших айсбергів планети розколовся на частини: фотофакт

Iceberg #A68a has broken up into 2 or 3 pieces between 26th Jan and today (28th)! Bergs currently ~130 km SE of #SouthGeorgia. A68a is the biggest remaining piece of #A68 which calved from the Larsen Ice Shelf in 2017. @CopernicusEU #Sentinel1 imagery, accessed from @polarview pic.twitter.com/yGawyZ0lB2