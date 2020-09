Коли OnePlus покаже свій новий флагманський смартфон

Exclusive for @mysmartprice: It's happening! The OnePlus 8T launch event date has been set for October 14.



Unless of course there are last minute changes (that's 2020 for you!).



More products? ‍♂️. But I'm Excited! #OnePlus8T



Link & please credit: https://t.co/Xg3dyfctcN pic.twitter.com/bIMM3NM1Td