Years & Years – Valentino: кумедний кліп для закоханих

Британське електронне тріо Years & Years поділилося святковим кліпом на пісню Valentino. Ви зобов'язані це бачити ;)

Трек записаний спільно з виконавцем MNEK.

І ще: Настя Каменських – Попа, как у Ким: новий відвертий кліп підкорює мережу

У музичному відео герой Оллі Александр отримує сумну записку на День святого Валентина, трішки плаче, сидячи на ліжку з пелюстками троянд, а потім починає розкидати цукерки та зриватися на іграшкового ведмедика.

Years & Years – Valentino – дивитися відео онлайн:

Текст і слова Years & Years – Valentino:

I think I must have met him yesterday

He waltzed in from the outskirts of east L.A

He seems to be the name on everybody's lips

So I told myself I wouldn't fall for it

But then



Quicker than a flash, he had me at hello

He took me by the hand, we started dancing slow

I didn't wanna get attached but now, I'm far too close

And he knows just what he's doing



I didn't know, when I met Valentino

I was giving him control over me

Now I'm stuck in his melody

Let me go, let me go Valentino

You're not getting anymore out of me

I don't want your cruel melody



He knew what to say to sweep me off my feet

I should've never heard a word he said to me

I was comfortable with ignorance is bliss

Cause I told myself I wouldn't fall for it

But then



Quicker than a flash, he had me at hello

He took me by the hand, we started dancing slow

I didn't wanna get attached but now, I'm far too close

And he knows just what he's doing



Приспів

I didn't know when I met Valentino

I was giving him control over me

Now I'm stuck in his melody

Let me go, let me go Valentino

You're not getting anymore out of me

I don't want your cruel melody

(I don't want your cruel melody)



I should have known not to trust Valentino

I should have known not to trust Valentino

Tonight I'm saying goodbye Valentino

We know just what you're doing



Приспів

I didn't know when I met Valentino

I was giving him control over me

Now I'm stuck in his melody

Let me go, let me go Valentino

You're not getting anymore out of me

I don't want your cruel melody

I should have known not to trust Valentino

I should have known not to trust Valentino

Let me go, let me go Valentino

You're not getting anymore out of me

I don't want your cruel melody

Читайте також: Ніжна пісня Ванесси Параді про любов до Києва стала хітом