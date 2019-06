У США продають тростину, яка врятувала господиню на Титаніку

GUERNSEY’S TO CONDUCT EXPANSIVE

“A CENTURY AT SEA" #AUCTION

JULY 19/20 AT #NEWPORT RHODE ISLAND'S

INTERNATIONAL YACHT RESTORATION SCHOOL



LEGENDARY #TITANIC WALKING STICK AND A HERRESHOFF SAILBOAT

FEATURED AMONG 700 MOSTLY UNRESERVED LOTS



More Info: https://t.co/rIA9sWYkuG pic.twitter.com/i86swruYCz