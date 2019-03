У США офіційно представила поліцейську Tesla Model S

Media Advisory - Media Event for New Zero-emissions Tesla Patrol Vehicle:



Wednesday, March 6, 2019

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Civic Center @ Stevenson Blvd. - Upper parking lot between PD & Library

Rain or Shine



More Info: https://t.co/uoql8Naohohttps://t.co/oZzHYFKnue pic.twitter.com/mADDpWuVPh