Раптово випущений альбом Нікі Мінаж став хітом продажів за добу

I hate sitting still for nails, hair, makeup... omg. of all days for me to be doing a photo shoot. I’m in this chair in the craziest angle right now sheika can’t get me to sit still. I need to be up & free right now. ‍♀️ I rlly feel like a bad kid. This is so dope. Thank you y’all. ♥️

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 10, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT