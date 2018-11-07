На вказану електронну адресу було надіслано повідомлення для підтвердження реєстрації
Життя в Інстаграмі: Black Eyed Peas показали кліп "Yes or no"
-
- 63
Популярний гурт The Black Eyed Peas потішили прихильників унікальним кліпом на трек "Yes or no", події якого розгортаються в стрічці Інстаграму. Дивіться кліп онлайн на Радіо МАКСИМУМ!
Американська група The Black Eyed Peas нещодавно випустила повноцінний альбом "Masters of the Sun Vol.1", і тепер ще один трек з нього отримав відео. Композиція "Yes or no" знову здивувала фанатів своєю політичністю, адже раніше команда працювала з легкою музику без надмірного сенсу. Ролик також незвичайний, адже всі його події відбуваються у стрічці новин в соцмережі Instagram.
Black Eyed Peas – Yes or no, дивитись кліп онлайн:
Black Eyed Peas – Yes or no, текст пісні:
Are ya ready on the right?
Yes
Ready on the left?
Yes
Ready on the right?
Yes
Are you ready?
Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Pick a side, pick a side, pick a , pick a, pick a side
Thumbs up, thumbs down, I don't care you decide
It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
You decide, you decide, you de, you de, you decide
Either love it or you hate it, go ahead, choose wise
It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes
You either fixin' it or breakin' it, takin' it or makin' it
You're either too legit or you're counterfeit, fakin' it
You're leadin' or you're followin', loanin' or you're borrowin'
You're either lit as fuck or you suck and you swallowin'
You can be the greatest and aim to be the G.O.A.T
You either sittin' and you sinkin', or you're flyin' and you're floatin'
You hate it or you love it, you private or you public
You comfy on the bottom or you strive to rise above it
You either helpin' or you're hurtin' us
Healin' or you're killin', if you're killin' you're a murderer
Sellin' or you're buyin', honest or you're lyin'
Receiving or you're givin', if you're livin' you ain't dyin'
You're either laughin' or you're cryin'
You're either quittin' or you're tryin'
You either slippin' or you climbin'
You want the gold then you better start minin'
You're synthetic or you're natural
You thinkin' local or you thinkin' international
You dreamin' big or dreamin' little
If you haven't picked a side then you're standin' in the middle
You're causing problems or you're solving
If you livin' by the gun then them bullets you be dodgin'
You got vision or you blind, if you can't make a decision please
Make up your mind
Stand on the left or the right, you decide
Livin' the wrong or the right, you decide
Stand in the dark or the light, in the day or the night
Either fight or fly, you decide
Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Pick a side, pick a side, pick a, pick a, pick a side
Thumbs up, thumbs down, I don't care you decide
It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Whatcha want, whatcha want, whatcha, whatcha, whatcha want
Either love it or you hate it, I don't care, pick one
It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yo ye yo ye
Are ya ready on the right?
Yes
Ready on the left?
Yes
Ready on the right?
Yes
Are you ready?
You either losin' it or winnin' it, receivin' it or sendin' it
Stiff as a stick or you're flexible and bendin' it
Endin' or beginnin' it, for real or pretendin' it
Living like an Amish or connected to the internet
You could be the smartest with the most intellect
Or you could be the dumbest livin', stupid failing every test
You settle for the weakest or aim to be the strongest
You procrastinate and be a pro of makin' progress
You either stoppin' or you goin'
Livin' in the dark, or you shinin' or you glowin'
Speedin' or you slowin', hidin' or you showin'
Rentin' or you leasin' or you buyin' on your ownin'
You either smilin' or you frownin'
You either serious or clownin'
You either swimmin' or you drownin'
Standin' in the valley or you tower the mountain
You either lazy or you hustlin'
Practice honest business so you shady and you fuckin' 'em
You either hatin' or you lovin' them
Smilin' or huggin' or you anger, mean muggin' 'em
You either first or behind
You either comin' late or you're showin' up on time
You got vision or you blind
If you can't make a decision, please
Make up your mind
Stand on the left or the right, you decide
Livin' the wrong or the right, you decide
Stand in the dark or the light, in the day or the night
Either fight or fly, you decide
Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Pick a side, pick a side, pick a, pick a, pick a side
Thumbs up, thumbs down, I don't care, you decide
It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Are ya ready on the right?
Yes
Ready on the left?
Yes
Ready on the right?
Yes
Are you ready?
2 plus 1 is 3
1 plus 2 is 3
1 plus 1 plus 1 is 3
Classic Black Eyed Peas
-
