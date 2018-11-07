Життя в Інстаграмі: Black Eyed Peas показали кліп "Yes or no"

Популярний гурт The Black Eyed Peas потішили прихильників унікальним кліпом на трек "Yes or no", події якого розгортаються в стрічці Інстаграму. Дивіться кліп онлайн на Радіо МАКСИМУМ!

Американська група The Black Eyed Peas нещодавно випустила повноцінний альбом "Masters of the Sun Vol.1", і тепер ще один трек з нього отримав відео. Композиція "Yes or no" знову здивувала фанатів своєю політичністю, адже раніше команда працювала з легкою музику без надмірного сенсу. Ролик також незвичайний, адже всі його події відбуваються у стрічці новин в соцмережі Instagram.

Black Eyed Peas – Yes or no, дивитись кліп онлайн:

Black Eyed Peas – Yes or no, текст пісні:

Are ya ready on the right?

Yes

Ready on the left?

Yes

Ready on the right?

Yes

Are you ready?

Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Pick a side, pick a side, pick a , pick a, pick a side

Thumbs up, thumbs down, I don't care you decide

It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

You decide, you decide, you de, you de, you decide

Either love it or you hate it, go ahead, choose wise

It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes

You either fixin' it or breakin' it, takin' it or makin' it

You're either too legit or you're counterfeit, fakin' it

You're leadin' or you're followin', loanin' or you're borrowin'

You're either lit as fuck or you suck and you swallowin'

You can be the greatest and aim to be the G.O.A.T

You either sittin' and you sinkin', or you're flyin' and you're floatin'

You hate it or you love it, you private or you public

You comfy on the bottom or you strive to rise above it

You either helpin' or you're hurtin' us

Healin' or you're killin', if you're killin' you're a murderer

Sellin' or you're buyin', honest or you're lyin'

Receiving or you're givin', if you're livin' you ain't dyin'

You're either laughin' or you're cryin'

You're either quittin' or you're tryin'

You either slippin' or you climbin'

You want the gold then you better start minin'

You're synthetic or you're natural

You thinkin' local or you thinkin' international

You dreamin' big or dreamin' little

If you haven't picked a side then you're standin' in the middle

You're causing problems or you're solving

If you livin' by the gun then them bullets you be dodgin'

You got vision or you blind, if you can't make a decision please

Make up your mind

Stand on the left or the right, you decide

Livin' the wrong or the right, you decide

Stand in the dark or the light, in the day or the night

Either fight or fly, you decide

Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Pick a side, pick a side, pick a, pick a, pick a side

Thumbs up, thumbs down, I don't care you decide

It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Whatcha want, whatcha want, whatcha, whatcha, whatcha want

Either love it or you hate it, I don't care, pick one

It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yo ye yo ye

Are ya ready on the right?

Yes

Ready on the left?

Yes

Ready on the right?

Yes

Are you ready?

You either losin' it or winnin' it, receivin' it or sendin' it

Stiff as a stick or you're flexible and bendin' it

Endin' or beginnin' it, for real or pretendin' it

Living like an Amish or connected to the internet

You could be the smartest with the most intellect

Or you could be the dumbest livin', stupid failing every test

You settle for the weakest or aim to be the strongest

You procrastinate and be a pro of makin' progress

You either stoppin' or you goin'

Livin' in the dark, or you shinin' or you glowin'

Speedin' or you slowin', hidin' or you showin'

Rentin' or you leasin' or you buyin' on your ownin'

You either smilin' or you frownin'

You either serious or clownin'

You either swimmin' or you drownin'

Standin' in the valley or you tower the mountain

You either lazy or you hustlin'

Practice honest business so you shady and you fuckin' 'em

You either hatin' or you lovin' them

Smilin' or huggin' or you anger, mean muggin' 'em

You either first or behind

You either comin' late or you're showin' up on time

You got vision or you blind

If you can't make a decision, please

Make up your mind

Stand on the left or the right, you decide

Livin' the wrong or the right, you decide

Stand in the dark or the light, in the day or the night

Either fight or fly, you decide

Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Pick a side, pick a side, pick a, pick a, pick a side

Thumbs up, thumbs down, I don't care, you decide

It's yes or no, yes or no, yes or no, yes or no

Are ya ready on the right?

Yes

Ready on the left?

Yes

Ready on the right?

Yes

Are you ready?

2 plus 1 is 3

1 plus 2 is 3

1 plus 1 plus 1 is 3

Classic Black Eyed Peas

