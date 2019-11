Стала відома ключова характеристика Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung recently unwrapped Exynos 990, Exynos 980 and many assumed Exynos 9830 as third chipset launched by the Korean giant this year. However, Samsung today clarified that Samsung Exy 990 is another name of Exy 9830 via its specs sheet page. @Jopoepl @stufflistings #samsung pic.twitter.com/hKxP8IJS4V